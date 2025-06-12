Shakira wore more makeup when she was younger because of a "lack of confidence".

Shakira has opened up on her makeup approach

The 48-year-old pop star has revealed that despite being idolised for her beauty when she rose to fame in the 2000s, she was actually "extra concerned" with her appearance at the time.

Look back at her style from 2000, she told Allure: "Back then, when I was younger, I think I took even more time to get ready.

“I think the lack of experience, probably and the lack of confidence made me wear a lot more makeup, and be extra concerned.

"And now, I'm a little more confident."

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker noted that throughout her career, she's "usually" been her "own makeup artist".

She added: "I’ve allowed a couple of makeup artists to touch my face over the years, but it doesn’t happen that often."

Now, she prefers to take a more "natural" approach, including when she's on stage or working on music videos.

She explained: “When it comes to beauty and when it comes to performing, I need to feel as natural as possible.

“I can’t perform with wigs. I can’t perform with super extra high heels. I need to be as organic as possible, because the way I move is like that.”

Shakira - who has launched her own Isima haircare brand - recently admitted she has always "had a love-hate relationship" with her hair.

She was quoted by Women's Wear Daily as saying: “My hair has been my identity for a long time. "My entire life I’ve felt that way, and I’ve had a love-hate relationship with my hair.

“I love it because I need it, but I also hate it when it makes me suffer.”

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker revealed she's been left in tears after trips to the salon, and she has long been looking for the "right product".

She added: “I’m one of those women who has left many times from the salon crying, feeling that life is over after they burn your hair trying to bleach it.

“It’s been an adventure my entire life to try and search for the right product for my hair, a hair that has very complex needs.”