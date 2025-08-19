Sofia Vergara embraces ageing

Sofia Vergara tries to embrace ageing.

The 53-year-old actress thinks people would feel more positive if they didn't get down about how they naturally look.

The Modern Family star told the new issue of Britain's Closer magazine: "There is pressure in the entertainment industry to stay looking young, of course there is. I try to embrace age.

"I know I don't look the same now as I did in the first season of Modern Family.

"Getting older can still mean being beautiful, and if we focus on that rather than finding ways to make ourselves look younger, I think it's more positive."

Despite embracing her age, Sofia insists it is OK for people to make small beauty enhancements to get a more youthful look, including Botox.

She admitted: "You have to accept getting older, but at the same time there is nothing wrong with doing what you can to slow that process down.

"I have got Botox in my neck for a while now, and I am totally comfortable with admitting that."

Sofia revealed the secret to having a slim figure is by doing a "cardio-based workout at least three times a week".

The Hot Pursuit star said: "Some people love working out, I am not one of them, so I try and switch up what I do every few months so that it doesn't become repetitive.

"I try to do a cardio-based workout at least three times a week."

And Sofia - who was born and raised in Columbia, South America - said having healthy skin is also important.

The Despicable Me 4 actress said: "Skin is so important, and there is so much simple stuff you can do, like staying hydrated and making sure you gently remove your make-up.

"Then, a really good skincare regime that contains antioxidants and vitamin C. Wearing a good quality sunscreen is so important as well. I have been wearing one for years now, but I wish I had started earlier.

"I grew up in a hot climate, and when girls are younger, they just want to get a tan, but even at that age, it's so important to protect your skin."