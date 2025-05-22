Stetson want to "become more of a lifestyle brand".

Stetson has big plans

The iconic Western hat maker - which was founded in by John B. Stetson in 1865 - has continued to expand over the years, and CEO Robert Dundon is keen to see that continue without compromising its legacy.

He told Women's Wear Daily: "I’m a steward for this brand and I would still want to retain our status as the headwear authority that you can rely on for craftsmanship, enduring quality and style.

“Then we would want to develop into this great American brand that has strong roots in the U.S. but has opportunities and an audience in Europe, Asia, Latin America.

"Those are markets we’re already in, but we want to become more of a lifestyle brand.”

Last year, Stetson went into the coffee world with Free Reign, while there are plans for a bed and bath licensee, a bourbon and more.

The executive added: “We’re really trying to fill out this lifestyle, from home, food and beverage, apparel, footwear, headwear. Those are the main focuses for us.

In the food world, they are planning their own beef jerky.

Dundon said: "We’re getting into the food business by launching beef jerky with a partner. That feels like a good fit for the younger, protein-obsessed consumer.”

The iconic company has also worked with everyone from Grimes and Bruno Mars to Usher and Ryan Gosling, as well as working with Beyonce on her 'Cowboy Carter' album.

Dundon said: “Country music has crossed over and Western culture has spread from the center of the country.

“And with that comes a curiosity. Stetson features heavily in that story because we’re the hat brand everybody knows. When you say Stetson, it’s a synonym for ‘hat.’

"So we have the opportunity to really tell the story through content creation and this great digital flagship.”