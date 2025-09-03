Sydney Sweeney has launched a new collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

Sydney Sweeney has launched a new campaign

The Euphoria actress has faced backlash over a recent American Eagle ad, which some critics accused of promoting eugenics with the title "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans".

Sources told WWD that her new Jimmy Choo fall 2025 campaign was shot before the controversial advert.

It marks her return to the British luxury accessories brand, having first collaborated with them on the spring 2024 campaign last year.

Creative director Sandra Choi told the outlet how important footwear is to an outfit.

She said: "I always think that the shoes finish an outfit, reveal personality and adjust the mood.

"For autumn the low loafer, Tylor, is important — smart, functional and fun when she is adorned with a drizzle of crystal fringes — just how Jimmy Choo does a loafer."

The new campaign has been created with exactly that in mind.

She explained how it reinforces the "power of shoes and accessories to transform, acting out the possible characters".

She added: "The notion that glamour is a feeling."

Sydney became the subject of fierce online debate after the American Eagle advert premiered.

In the campaign video, the actress - who has blonde hair and blue eyes - says: "Genes that are passed from parent to offspring often determine traits such as hair colour, personality and even eye colour."

Sydney concluded the segment by looking into the camera and saying: "My jeans are blue."

American Eagle later issued a statement defending its campaign.

The company read: "We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."