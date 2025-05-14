Sydney Sweeney has a "pretty simple" approach to everyday makeup.

Sydney Sweeney has a 'pretty simple' approach to wearing makeup

The 27-year-old actress admitted that when she is away from glamorous red carpet events or not on set in front of a camera, she will opt for minimal mascara, keep her hair down and "doesn't really do a lot" with her beauty routine in general.

She told InStyle: "In my day-to-day life, I'm pretty simple. I let my hair be natural and down, and then maybe a little mascara and some concealer when I break out. And I love blush. But other than that, I don't really do a lot."

But when it is time for the the 'Euophoria' star to get ready for a public event, she enlists the help of an entire glam team and she has various different strategies to achieve the look that she wants to present to the world.

She said: "I have an amazing glam team [Melissa Hernandez and Glen Coco], who I have relied on heavily. I don't know how to do half the stuff they do. They're both incredible artists. We definitely work as a unit, including Molly Dickson, my stylist. We all communicate and collaborate. We're like, 'Okay, is this gonna be a hair moment? Is this gonna be a wardrobe moment? Maybe it's a makeup moment.'

"We all create mood boards, and we pass them around for every event. We're all very hands on."

Ultimately, the 'Anyone But You' actress thinks of her personal fashion sense as "casual, comfortable, and cute" and made sure to take home some of her jeans that she wore a lot of on the second season of 'Euphoria' because they were a "perfect" fit for her.

She said: "Casual, comfortable, and cute.

"On Euphoria season two, I took a lot of Cassie's jeans because they were perfectly tailored to me. But I don't really keep much fashion-wise from my characters, because I don't like to bring my characters into my personal life. And so I've never really thought about taking a lot of clothes from them. Maybe I should."