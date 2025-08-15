SZA has been appointed artistic director of Vans.

SZA is Vans' new creative diretor

The 35-year-old singer has signed a multi-year creative partnership agreement with the footwear company, and her role will involve her reimagining and overseeing their upcoming campaigns, as well as designing and co-creating new production collections including shoe styles and new pieces that fit with her own style.

She said in a statement: “In Vans, I feel free.

“I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years, they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity and fashion are all still intersectional.

"That humanity, culture and connection are still the access points.

“I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty; it’s a lifestyle, and Vans champions that spirit.

“They stand where I stand, and I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us.”

The partnership between SZA and Vans has been marked with a new campaign that pays tribute to one of the Crybaby singer's favourite designs, the black and white Knu Skool, which was originally designed in 1997 as a reimagined take on the classic Old Skool.

The venture comes just a few months after SZA launched her own Not Beauty brand, beginning with a lip gloss.

She said in a statement in April: "Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.

"There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturised. I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not Beauty is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It’s awesome."

She also shared on Instagram: "YALL ASKED FOR THE LIP COMBO AND ITS FINALLY HERE !!! I REPEAT THE LIP PRODUCTS IVE BEEN WEARING AND WORKING ON FOR YEARS ARE FINALLY HERE FOR EVERYONE TO TRY."