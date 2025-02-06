Teddy Swims' stylist "never meant to cause any harm or disrespect" with their design for the singer's Grammys outfit.

The 32-year-old singer wore a pearl-centric outfit designed by Christian Stroble to the annual music event in early February but was quickly accused of copying a design originally created by Windowsen, and he has now issued an apology.

He said: "It was never my intention to cause harm, disrespect or diminish the hard work and creativity that goes into each and every piece.

“Upon reflection, I understand the weight and significance of the design process – how every stitch, fabric choice and detail is imbued with emotion, dedication and artistic vision. In overseeing the production of the jacket with a local artist here in Los Angeles, I failed to triple-check the design in a manner that ensure it was distinct enough against all the references I supplied, which in the end mirrored too closely to your work. I realise now that I should have been more diligent in protecting the integrity of you brand and the art that you create."

The statement comes just days after Chinese-based company Windowsen demanded an "explanation" from Christian over the apparent similarities.

The wrote on Instagram: "We would like an explanation. The stylist of @teddyswims reached out to us via an Instagram DM and then emailed us in Jan 2025, seeking for support because he admired the design of our ”pearl suit“.

We clearly informed him it was a couture piece made for another artist - SILENCE WANG, in Nov 2024, and was worn by the artist in his China concert in Dec 2024. Since it was made specifically to order, it cannot simply be replicated.

We were shocked to see this similar look appear on the 2025 Grammy red carpet worn by none other than Mr Teddy Swims last night.

We do not appreciate this act and reserve the right to seek further action.

Pls share and repost if you also value original creativity."