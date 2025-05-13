Billie Shepherd has to be "really strict" with her daughter when it comes to skincare.

The 35-year-old reality star has Nelly, 10, Arthur, eight, and Margot, three, with her husband Greg Shepherd and explained that her eldest is enthusiastic about looking after her complexion but she has to put boundaries in place.

She told OK! Magazine: "Nelly loves the idea of skincare but I've had to be really strict with her because she's still so young," she says. "I don't want her to clog up her beautiful skin too early.

"We've got a rule. I've only bought her a couple of really natural, two-ingredient products. I've explained everything to her because I know it's a craze.

"I've told her, 'You cannot put that on your skin!'

"I've bought her a couple of really natural bits."

In terms of her own skincare, Billie has turned to the use of a basic cleansing bar, but also wears a red light LED mask to help with her pigmentation.

She said: "I use a cleansing soap bar in the shower that's got little beads in it.

"Then I use moisturiser and eye cream. I've also started using a red light LED mask that has a setting for pigmentation, which I suffer from quite badly, and I've really noticed a difference

Meanwhile, the former 'TOWIE' star revealed that when it comes to her personal fashion choices, she likes to go for a "super casual" look in her everyday life but relishes in the chance to "dress up" when she can.

She said: "Day to day I'm super casual, but when I get the chance to dress up I love it. I'd say my style is quite classic – it's all about the fit and shape of things.

"I'm very much a high street girl.

"I've got the odd designer bag or pair of shoes, but most of my clothes are high street."