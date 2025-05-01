Travis Kelce has not had a hair transplant.

Travis Kelce has not had a hair transplant, according to his barber

The 35-year-old NFL star - who has attained global fame since he struck up a relationship with global megastar Taylor Swift - has been sporting longer locks in more recent months and it has been rumoured that he had some work done to achieve such a look, but his barber Vince Garcia has now insisted that it is all natural.

He told UsWeekly: "Nah, not at all, man. That's a full head of hair right there."

The celebrity barber - who also works with the likes of Drake, Devin Booker, and Lewis Hamilton - has been cutting Travis' hair since he won the Super Bowl in 2020 and admitted that the pair of them have had a "great relationship" ever since then.

He said: "Ever since then we’ve grown a really great relationship.

"Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I’ve done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show. Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally.

"He's a great dude, man. A great friend as well."

However, when it comes to his other clients,VInce has had to "learn to read the room" and insisted that "first impressions are everything" when it comes to offering his services to a new A-lister.

He said: "I’ve learned to read the room of who you’re dealing with and your surroundings.

“The first impression is everything. Working with all these athletes, you learn about who they are, what they deal with and how to be in certain rooms with them and how not to be."

That’s a lot of what I preach to the younger generation of barbers about wanting to get into the space of being a celebrity barber. Understanding that it’s not all about taking a photo with them. These guys are really just trying to find someone they can trust and someone they can feel comfortable having them around in their personal space. At the end of the day, these guys are human just like us