Twiggy 'didn't look like any of the other models' in the '60s

The 75-year-old fashion icon - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - is one of the most recognisable names from the 1960s but revealed that it "all could have gone wrong" had the right editor not taken a shine to her.

She told Saga magazine: "I didn’t look like any of the other models – I was undersize, and I was under height – so it could have all gone wrong, but happily, 50-plus years later, it didn’t!

"I owe huge thanks to the fashion editor of the Daily Express at that time, Deirdre McSharry, because she called me ‘The Face of 1966’.

"The day before we met, she’d been working with a stroppy older model, then I walked in and was shy and giggly. She said something like, ‘I knew this was the new way to go.’ Within three months of Deirdre’s article, I was in Paris, and it went crazy. I was working for Elle and Vogue. I leapt from anonymity into superstardom."

Twiggy was named so because of her thin figure, and became known for her big eyes, long eyelashes, and short hair at the time.

These days, she keeps in shape by doing Pilates on a weekly basis and noted that the mind-body exercise has been life-changing for her.

She said: "I do Pilates once a week. I started that about ten years ago because I hurt my back – I was going to a therapist about it and he said I should start Pilates to build up my core. It’s turned my life around. I recommend it to anyone over 40."