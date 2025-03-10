Twiggy is a big fan of wearing suits.

The 75-year-old model emerged as one of the most recongisable faces in fashion in the 1960s and has embraced the jacket and trousers since her early days in the industry.

She told Britain's Hello! magazine: "I used to go to a wonderful tailor called Tommy Nutter in the '60s, who made me 'boy' suits.

"I’ve got suits in every shape and colour. When I designed my range for Marks and Spencer I did lots of beautiful tailoring."

Twiggy - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - is the subject of Sadie Frost's new documentary film 'Twiggy' and reflected that she grew up in a "different time" and relied on the permission of her father to pursue her career in the first lace.

She said: "It was a different time. I think I was very lucky because my dear old dad gave me permission to leave school to do modelling. But he said: ‘I’ll only let you do it if you are always chaperoned by either your mum or [then-boyfriend] Justin de Villeneuve, who was my manager, or him. So I always had somebody with me.

"Sadie has done such a brilliant job.

"But Mum was so young – in some of the footage, I can see that she’s a child, essentially – and I felt so proud of her. What she went through was quite extraordinary."

The fashion icon also revealed that she is unlikely to retire because she likes to try new things.

She said: "All the things I’ve done in my career weren’t planned and I was as shocked as everyone else, when that happened to me in 1966. I’ve never really thought about age and I probably won’t retire. I pick and choose what I do – but I get invigorated by doing new things."