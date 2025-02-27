Winona Ryder has joined Pandora's 'Be Love' campaign.

Winona Ryder opens up on Pandora campaign

The 'Stranger Things' star has joined forces with models Iman, Vittoria Ceretti, Karen Elson, Mica Argañaraz, He Chong, Elisabetta Dessy and Ugbad Abdi for the 2025 campaign, which has been snapped by Craig McDean and Fabien Baron.

She told Women's Wear Daily in a statement: “It’s really to listen and to try and be as understanding as possible.

“Seeing things through a different perspective, that represents love to me — it’s just a profound way to experience it.”

The jewellery brand has described the campaign as a reflection of how "love can be transformative".

Through the campaign, Pandora will also show off its UNICEF partnership with a special charm in the new collection.

The collaboration aims to "empower young people, especially girls, by providing opportunities for education and a brighter future, while encouraging others to join in this mission".

Last month, Pandora unveiled a new group of global brand embassadors, including the likes of Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Selma Blair.

Back in October, the 2024 'Be Love' holiday campaign featured the Bailey siblings as well as Pamela Anderson, Agyness Deyn and Jocelyn Corona.

Winona's photograph pal Robert Rich previously opened up on her fashion tastes.

He told Vanity Fair: "You don’t tell Winona Ryder what looks good. She knows. You don’t tell Kate Moss or Sofia Coppola what looks good on them.

"They can pick something that I hate on a rack, put it on, and — 'oh, my God — it’s my favourite dress.'

"That’s amazing when something you hated becomes your favourite thing because somebody put it on the right way. Winona loves to make things her own. She would cut the strap off a bag and put her own strap with guitar pins on it.”