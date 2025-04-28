Yasmine Le Bon is the face of George at Asda's 2025 summer fashion range.

The 60-year-old supermodel has teamed up with the UK supermarket's fashion brand as she shows that "summer dressing can be easy and accessible to all with styles and shapes that truly transcend age".

In a statement, she said: "Fashion should be for everyone.

"George is a success story to be proud of.

"I am passionate about clothes that can lift your spirits, and having fun with fashion should be for everyone.

"Wearing something you love can bring joy and a pop of colour can brighten your day.

"It's a privilege to be a part of this celebration!"

The collection - which is available in selected stores and at George.com now - includes classic pieces that can be styled up or down and re-worn for day or evening, such as a £28 free-flowing cotton maxi sundress with "flattering" short sleeves and white ribbon trims.

The range also features a £45 sharp tailored Khaki shorts suit, knotted co-ord palazzo pants for £16 and a matching striped waistcoat for £12.50.

Swimwear includes the classic black one piece for £16 and a £20 "elegant" kaftan with fringing and cut-out details that works as a beach cover-up or as a top or as a dress for nights out.

She added: "Shoppers want that high-end fashion feel without it having to cost the earth.

"George takes trends and makes them work in the real world.

"Mixing high-end luxury and high-street fashion isn't new, but it keeps getting better.

"There is something for everyone at George”.

Liz Evans, Chief Commercial Officer of George and Retail Stores, said: "We’re incredibly excited to have Yasmin Le Bon as the face of our summer fashion collection.

"Yasmin’s timeless appeal resonates across generations, making her the perfect ambassador to represent our vibrant, inclusive, and fashion-forward pieces this season.

"As proud members of the wider Asda family, we’re thrilled to be celebrating our 60th birthday - and partnering with an icon like Yasmin, who is also celebrating her 60th year, makes this milestone even more meaningful."

The collection is available in selected stores and at George.com now.