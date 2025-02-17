Zoe Saldana's make-up artist is her "closest confidant" in life.

The 46-year-old actress collected the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress following her role in 'Emilia Perez', and gave a "special shout-out" to Vera Steinberg, whom she lauded for the love she has for her craft.

Speaking live on stage at the annual ceremony on Sunday (16.02.25), she said: "I wanna give a special shout-out to my makeup artist and my closest confidant Vera Steinberg, you are of the highest class of insanity, integrity and unconditional love for your craft, I love you."

Just days ago, Zoe revealed that it was actually her makeup artist who insisted she meet Marco Pereg - the man who eventually became her husband - when she spotted him in a queue at the airport, and knew that he would be the one for her client.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "I was travelling with my makeup artist who is from Argentina. It doesn't matter where she's from. but I love the way she speaks. We were travelling together for a work thing.

"She calls me and she's like 'Where are you?' and I'm like 'Oh I'm about 10 minutes away...' and she goes 'Come quick, there's an adonis on the parallel queue to us. Come quick before he leaves!' So then I'm like 'Excuse me, excuse me...'"

Zoe - who now has Cy and Bowie, nine, as well as seven-year-old Zen with her husband - eventually spotted Marco in the queue right opposite her make-up artist and knew it was love at first sight.

She said: "And my eyes look at her and they go exactly what she's staring at. He's right there parallel to her on the neighboring queue and something told me.

"I just heard this voice, I was like 'What the f*** is that?' telling me 'You love him.'"