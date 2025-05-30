Zoe Saldana is a "sucker" for lip plumpers.

Zoe Saldana is obsessed with lip products

The Hollywood actress has confessed she loves products which claim to pump up your pout and she usually keeps at least "four or five" lip glosses in her hand bag at all times.

When asked to list the contents of her purse, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "[There's] at least four or five lip glosses. In the early 2000s and I was introduced to lip plumpers. I am a sucker for them.

"I love anything that makes my lips feel tingly! And moisturizer. California can be a really dry place. We love the sun, but there’s the perils of sunny California means that your lips are sometimes on the dry side. I like to have a variation of a moisturizer."

Zoe previously revealed one of her favourite lip products is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

In a video filmed for Vogue India, she explained: "My lips are always chapped so right now I'm using a really good lip balm."

In the clip, Zoe showed the contents of her purse and revealed her must-have perfume is Carnal Flower by Dominique Ropion and she keeps it with her by carrying sample sprays wherever she goes.

Zoe explained: "Carnal Flower has been my scent for many, many years and because I can't be carrying a big vase of it, I tend to just have these little samples in all of my bags and all of my coats because I always think I stink."

She also revealed she carries a tube of hand cream with her at all times as well as a bottle of hair oil, blaming the hot California weather for drying out her tresses.

Zoe also told fans she carries two concealer products and two eye creams with her because her eyes can sometimes be "a little dry", adding: "That is very bothersome so I have the night [eye cream] and the day cream".