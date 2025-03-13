World Sleep Day, the annual celebration of healthy sleeping patterns, takes place on Friday, March 14th this year’s theme focuses on Make Sleep Health a Priority highlighting the causes of sleep loss and how flat sharing can contribute to poor sleep.

Image Bruce-Mars-Unsplash

The Facts Research from the UK’s number one flatsharing site, SpareRoom, reveals the average flatsharer is losing 218 hours and 24 minutes of sleep a year due to noise disruption

Four in five renters have their sleep disturbed by flatmates at least once a week, with one in seven being disturbed every single night

Flatsharing website SpareRoom launches the first ever legally binding ‘pre-nap’ agreement to put an end to inter-flat insomnia

The NHS reports that nearly one in three of us suffer from poor sleep, this is backed up by the Mental Health Foundation finding that nearly half, (48%) of UK adults agree that sleeping badly has a negative effect on their mental health, quality sleep has never been more important to a happy and healthy life.

New research from the UK’s number one flatsharing site, SpareRoom, has shown that four in five renters have sleep disturbed by flatmates at least once a week, and over one in seven are woken every single night! On average, flatsharers are losing a huge 218 hours and 24 minutes of sleep per person every year, with the biggest common culprits being flatmates slamming doors with over a third, noisily arriving home late (36%), late night socialising and even flatmates having sex. Audio sleeping aids are becoming increasingly common and over a quarter of the renters surveyed (27%) said they used these to combat nighttime noise from flatmates.

With nearly two thirds of flatsharers admit to having argued with their flatmates over noise disturbances, now SpareRoom has drawn up The Pre-nap Agreement - the world’s first legally binding document to help ensure nighttime harmony in the home.

The Pre-nap agreement is a clear contract to be signed by flatmates, stating that all parties will exercise a duty of care not to disturb the other’s sleep within certain time frames (adjusted accordingly for weekends). Terms of compensation include complimentary cups of tea, household hygiene management tasks and grocery shopping. Both parties must enter the contract willingly and may mutually opt-out at any time.

The contract was worked up after research revealed almost one-third of flatmates have had to take the drastic measure of moving out of a flat due to constant sleep disturbances, and twice that number have had arguments over the matter. Whilst four in five renters (80%) have tried approaching their flatmates to resolve nighttime noise disruption, three in ten (30%) of these conversations were met with denial or indifference, whilst a further 19% received combative or angry responses.

Matt Hutchinson, SpareRoom Director commented, “Flatsharing can be a fantastic experience and is how many people meet friends for life, but living in close quarters with others – particularly strangers - can of course come with its trickier moments. We’ve created the Pre-nap agreement to help protect precious sleeping hours, and to encourage light-hearted dialogue around this common flatsharing issue, ensuring all parties are on the same wavelength when it comes to nighttime noise.”

The Pre-nap can be downloaded free from the SpareRoom website here.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

