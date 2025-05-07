It has been reported that the UK is set to face one of the worst hay fever seasons in recent times with the Met Office issuing red warnings, and it appears event famous faces are struggling with the season.

David Beckham - hay fever woes image Cleoluciaa-Social-Media

New data from local services platform Airtasker reveals just how widespread the struggle is, with nearly one in three Brits (31%) reporting that hay fever interferes with their ability to carry out everyday tasks. An even more striking 43% are choosing to stay indoors entirely to avoid the relentless onslaught of pollen.

The situation is so severe that 12% of respondents say they’ve considered moving to a less pollen-heavy area just to escape the misery of constant sneezing and streaming eyes.

One unexpected moment amid the pollen chaos came for Ryan Edwards, who had what he describes as a “sneezy brush with fame.” While on his way to complete a task, Edwards encountered a sharply dressed, tattooed man looking worse for wear and dabbing at his nose.

“I thought, ‘Is that David Beckham?!’” said Ryan. “He looked just like him. I handed him a tissue and he said, ‘Thanks mate, I’m really struggling today.’ Proper gent, even stopped for a few selfies.”

Given that David Beckham has publicly shared his own allergy woes in the past, the encounter seemed all the more plausible and social media quickly lit up with sightings and speculation, as others posted pictures of the allergy-afflicted celebrity lookalike.

To help combat the seasonal allergy struggle, Airtasker has launched the ‘Allergy Air-vengers’ - a nationwide campaign aimed at supporting those sidelined by hay fever. The initiative encourages Brits who aren’t affected to lend a hand to those who are, with the added benefit of earning some extra income.

One thing’s for sure, if you suffer with hay fever, you’re not alone – and whether it’s a helping hand or just a tissue from a stranger, every bit of support makes facing allergy season a little easier.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

