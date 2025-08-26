A British Airways cabin crew member who spent close to 40 years in the air has won a discrimination claim after losing her job when she became too anxious to fly.

BA cabin crew

Ms Clifford, who joined the airline in 1983 and rose to inflight manager, developed stress and anxiety during the Covid pandemic which meant she could no longer carry out her flying duties.

She was put on furlough in April 2020, later moving onto sick leave, before being offered a position as cabin crew two ranks below her previous post – a move that led her to file a grievance.

In September 2022 she began a phased return to work at the Heathrow Help Hub for two days a week, but said she felt overwhelmed when this was increased to three. The long commute to Heathrow and the busy, noisy surroundings were, she explained, having a serious impact on her mental health.

Ms Clifford said her situation was dismissed by some managers as "just a little bit of anxiety", as reported by the Express.

She asked to be based at Gatwick Airport to cut her travel time and requested a ground role for two days each week. But by September 2022 she was warned that if she did not declare herself fit to fly, a termination date would be set.

The tribunal ruled in her favour, stating that BA should have recognised her decades of service and made greater efforts to secure her a position that did not involve flying.

Judge Emma Hawksworth said: "The claimant needed a phased return in a ground duties placement before returning to her full contractual flying role.

"She remained unable, because of anxiety and depression, to return to her flying role when required to do so by the respondent at the end of the resourcing and recruitment placement.

"A reasonable employer would have given the claimant a longer and more suitable phased return and would, in line with its policy, have considered redeployment to a ground based role before deciding to dismiss her."