OpenAI has unveiled a series of parental controls for its chatbot ChatGPT after facing a lawsuit from the parents of a teenager who took his own life.

ChatGPT to alert parents

The family alleged the AI created a psychological dependency in their child, "coached him to plan his death and even wrote a suicide note".

In a blog post, the tech giant announced: "Many young people are already using AI. That creates real opportunities for support, learning, and creativity, but it also means families and teens may need support in setting healthy guidelines that fit a teen’s unique stage of development.

"Earlier this year, we began building more ways for families to use ChatGPT together and decide what works best in their home."

The firm explained that parents will be able to connect their accounts to their teenager's, set age-appropriate behaviour rules for how the chatbot responds, manage features such as memory and chat history, and receive alerts if the system detects their child is in acute distress.

The company added: "These steps are only the beginning. We will continue learning and strengthening our approach, guided by experts, with the goal of making ChatGPT as helpful as possible. We look forward to sharing our progress over the coming 120 days."

Last month, the firm announced it would update ChatGPT to better recognise and respond to signs of mental distress.

It wrote: "Recent heartbreaking cases of people using ChatGPT in the midst of acute crises weigh heavily on us, and we believe it’s important to share more now.

"Our goal is for our tools to be as helpful as possible to people—and as a part of this, we’re continuing to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress and connect people with care, guided by expert input."

The company added: "As the world adapts to this new technology, we feel a deep responsibility to help those who need it most. We want to explain what ChatGPT is designed to do, where our systems can improve, and the future work we’re planning."

The blog also explained how the firm currently deals with conversations that involve threats of harm.

It said: "When we detect users who are planning to harm others, we route their conversations to specialized pipelines where they are reviewed by a small team trained on our usage policies and who are authorized to take action, including banning accounts. If human reviewers determine that a case involves an imminent threat of serious physical harm to others, we may refer it to law enforcement. We are currently not referring self-harm cases to law enforcement to respect people’s privacy given the uniquely private nature of ChatGPT interactions."