Ex-cop reveals the one phrase you must never say after a crash

Rebecca Mason, who spent 14 years with Surrey Police and now gives advice on BBC's Morning Live, said she had attended many road accidents in her career. But this summer she experienced one first-hand when she was in a head-on collision herself.

She explained: "It's important to know that saying 'I'm sorry' can sometimes be taken as an admission of guilt".

Rebecca added it is recommended to get as much evidence as possible, even if it is obvious who is at fault. Drivers should capture photos of the damage and the whole scene, and check for CCTV on nearby buildings, shops or public roads.

She said: "It helps you process what has happened as well as prove who the liability lies with when you speak to your insurer."

Other steps include noting the registration, make, model and colour of all vehicles involved and speaking to witnesses.

Rebecca's final piece of advice was to invest in a dashcam.

She added: "They provide clear, time-stamped video evidence of what happened inan accident, which can quickly resolve disputes with insurers or the police. They can also capture dangerous driving or road conditions, helping to protect you from false claims."