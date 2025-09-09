A cruise ship expert has named the Caribbean as the most over-rated destination for tourists.

A former cruise ship worker has given her top tips on having the best experience onboard

Alley Kerr - who has worked on more than 100 cruises - has explained the popular islands feature a "bunch of beaches" while "all look the same after a while" and advises travellers to book a cruise around the Mediterranean instead because there is so much more to see and do.

She told The Independent newspaper: "Don't limit your cruise experience to just the Caribbean. When you do, everything kind of looks the same. It's just a bunch of beaches. Which all look the same after a while."

Ally, 28, added of that her Mediterranean cruising experience was different because it was so "eclectic and immersive".

She said: "It was incredible. I went to so many different countries along the Mediterranean coast, such as France, Spain, Croatia, Montenegro, Israel, Greece … it was such a crazy experience.

"And every place that you go is so different. The culture is so different, the offerings are so different - there's some beach, there's some city, there's some history. It's so eclectic and immersive.

"Plus, there's the potential for the Caribbean to be a bit sketchy, but I never felt unsafe in the Mediterranean."

Ally went on to add that she's had excellent experiences of cruises around Asia taking in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

She also shared some sage advice to anyone who going on a cruise - urging them not to leave booking their excursions until they board the ship because places often fill up on the first day and you could be left disappointed if you don't book your trips in advance.

Ally told the publication: "If you can avoid waiting for embarkation day and get it done in advance, your life is going to be so much easier ...

"People who have never cruised before often get on the ship and then suddenly at the end of the day, they're like: 'Oh, everything's sold out'."

Ally worked on cruise ships as a performer before having to bow out due to injury and she now creates travel content on social media.