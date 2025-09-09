Going on holiday may be a welcome escape from the daily grind, but it can also play havoc with your period.

How going on holiday could wreak havoc with your period

From jet lag and lost sleep to different foods and the stress of getting from A to B, the sudden change in routine can mess with your cycle and leave you facing surprises when you least expect them.

Dr Cornelia Hainer, head of science at period-tracking app Clue, told Condé Nast Traveller: "Crossing time zones, getting less sleep, eating differently, or dealing with travel stress can all impact your reproductive hormones.

"That's because your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates sleep, hormone release, body temperature and digestion, is sensitive to light and routine. Jet lag exposes you to light at unusual times, which can ripple into cycle changes. This might mean the timing of ovulation changes and your period comes a little earlier or later, or that flow and symptoms feel different. These changes are usually temporary, and things typically settle back into your baseline within a cycle or two."

Science writer Eve Lepage has shared some simple tricks to make life easier. "If it's in your budget, consider booking a seat with more space, a window seat for rest, or an aisle seat for easier bathroom access.

"Small changes can make travel during menstruation much less stressful."

NHS advice says it is possible to delay your period with medication. A GP may prescribe norethisterone, a hormone tablet taken three days before your period is due, and continued for up to 17 days. Your period usually starts two to three days after stopping the tablets.

The medication is not suitable for everyone, including people with a history of blood clots, liver problems or certain cancers, so women are urged to speak to a health professional first.