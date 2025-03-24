When Business Runs in the Family: A Mother-Daughter Duo in Events

Success in events isn’t just about vision—it’s about execution, relationships, and a relentless drive to create unforgettable experiences. For Liz and Goldie, it’s second nature.

Liz founded Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC) with a passion for extraordinary events, and when her daughter Goldie joined the team, she brought fresh energy, cementing the company’s reach in London. Together, they’re shaping the future of the business while navigating the unique challenges (and rewards!) of working side by side as mother and daughter. Here, they share their journey, their most unforgettable moments, and their advice for making it work—without sacrificing the relationship that matters most.

1. Liz, what inspired you to start the events business, and how did you feel when Goldie decided to join you?

Liz: A friend asked me to help create a Cinderella-themed Bar Mitzvah at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester. Together, we created something extraordinary—something no one had ever seen before. I was good at this, and word got out. The phone started ringing. Next came a Hollywood Nights party at the iconic Midland Hotel, followed by a Circus Night…

When I started, the event market was just emerging, with few planners in the Northwest. As a single mum, I juggled a full-time job with raising kids and working crazy hours, but I only operate in top gear. Determination and gut instinct drove me forward, and in the process, I found independence and fulfilment. TLC quickly became a market leader, delivering unforgettable events—bold, innovative, and flawless. You’re only as good as your last event, and that’s how you lead the industry.

As for Goldie joining? The jury was always out on whether either of my daughters would join me, but secretly, I always hoped they might. When Goldie decided to step in and take charge of the London expansion, it felt like the right move at the right time. She had built her own successful career, had the skillset, and most importantly, had the contacts to make it happen. It wasn’t planned, but once the idea was out there, it was clear – it was the perfect fit.

2. Goldie, what made you want to step into the family business, and how has working with your mum shaped your career?

Goldie: TLC has always been part of my life—whether it was folding napkins as a child or watching my mum bring extraordinary events to life. I’ve always admired her incredible drive, there is nothing like mum in ‘boss mode’! but I wanted to forge my own path. After building my own successful career in the events industry and as a high-level PA, I was at the point in life where my children were getting older, and I was ready for a new challenge. It came about as a casual conversation, but it aligned with both my skills, and circumstance, plus it just felt right.

Working with my mum has been a learning experience like no other. She’s meticulous, creative, and always five steps ahead, which has pushed me to be sharper, more innovative, and incredibly detail oriented. She’s set the bar high, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. And just in case you’re wondering, there’s no special treatment just because I’m her daughter!

One of the biggest challenges at the start, was making sure people saw me as my own person, not just ‘Liz’s daughter.’ I wanted to earn my place at TLC, which is why I report to the events director, not directly to Mum. At work, she’s Liz, not ‘Mum.’ That separation has been crucial for maintaining both our professional and personal relationship.

3. How has the business evolved since Goldie joined, and what strengths do you each bring to the table?

Liz: Having Goldie lead our London expansion has been a game-changer. We’re now stronger in the South, with Goldie driving relationships and opportunities. My strength is strategy, vision, and execution at scale.

Goldie: I bring a different energy—more subtle, but just as determined. I focus on building deep client relationships and ensuring TLC’s reputation remains unmatched. Together, we create a perfect balance of strategy and execution.

Unforgettable Moment

4. What’s been your most unforgettable event together, and why does it hold special meaning for you both?

Liz: There have been many, but one that stands out is a high-profile Bar Mitzvah at One Marylebone we delivered flawlessly. Seeing Goldie own the room, manage the team, and exceed client expectations—it was a proud moment for me as a mother and business leader.

Goldie: It was one of those events where everything aligned perfectly—an incredible venue, a fantastic atmosphere, and a truly memorable experience for the family. Seeing the event come to life was a reminder of why we do what we do. For my mum and me, it was a proud moment because it reflected the essence of TLC: creating unforgettable, seamless experiences.

5. What advice would you give to other mothers and daughters about working together while maintaining a strong personal relationship?

Goldie: Respect each other’s strengths and set clear boundaries from the start. We made a conscious decision to separate work and home life. Work is work, and family is family. At work, we are colleagues. At home, we’re mother and daughter. We’re very close and I’d hate for that to change. But it’s not just that, I wanted to earn my place at the TLC table, a contributor in my own right and not because I am related to the boss!

Liz: Communication is key. You have to be honest with each other but also as Goldie says, respect each other’s strengths and differences. At work, Goldie is part of the team, not my daughter. No favouritism, no shortcuts. But I’ll admit—I’m tougher on Goldie than anyone else because she’s my daughter. The real challenge? Not taking work home. When I visit her in London, we have to force ourselves to switch off—though my grandchildren make sure of it. They ban work talk completely! It’s addictive, family comes first.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

