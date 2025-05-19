Lucy Horsell, one of the co-founders of the sports bra company PEBE, talks about the future of women’s sportswear and how her company’s emphasis on science makes it the leading sports bra on the market.

PEBE Co-founders

“I always like to describe it, like I come up with lots of good ideas and Charlotte actually makes sure they happen, ” Lucy Horsell jokes about her relationship with her business partner, Charlotte Gill.

Horsell’s background in sportswear development, specialising in active wear for teenage girls, came in handy when creating PEBE in 2021 alongside Charlotte Gill.

Being “plagued by the statistics of girls dropping out of sports”, Horsell saw sports bras as the most obvious solution.

“I decided to design a sports bra that adapted for those fluctuations partially for a teenage girl, so she could wear it comfortably for lessons, drive it up into ‘sports mode’ and she has that support for sport, not having to change and it can fit her body for every single day that she is changing and fluctuating”.

Underpinned by years of research, the PEBE sports bra has quickly become an innovative sportswear, putting the needs of ‘the girls’ at the forefront.

An independent study from the University of Portsmouth, which is world-leading in breast health research, ranked the PEBE Gravity Bra number one for overall control of movement compared to 435 sports bras from global brands.

Horsell feels very strongly about how little work has gone into women’s sport attire that “accommodates” the female body, saying, “the world is not ready to accept that women’s bodies need accommodation and that accommodation is not a challenge. It’s just the brands don’t want to solve the challenge cause it’s not worth it for them”.

Her company aims to change that.

Focusing on adjustability, comfort and accessibility, PEBE has 54 sizes, adjustable shoulder straps in the front and two colours to eliminate fast fashion consumerism.

“So much needs to change, unfortunately”, Horsell takes a deep breath before continuing to answer what the future of women’s sportswear looks like to her.

“I would love to fix all of the issues, but it’s not going to happen. I always use the scenario of taking white shorts out of football, and in the world today, people are still patting themselves on the back for that, and I’m like, it’s 2025, we shouldn’t be that proud. We should be mortified it’s taken us this long”.

The future for PEBE, on the other hand, is simple, as Lucy Horsell explains.

PEBE is not looking to compete with the big name brands, the company simply wants to “sort out [women’s] intimiate items away form that chaos because that is going to be a big change for them and I know we can do that in near future or if not the immediate future because that is what were are doing already”.