Most impact makers around the world are all known for their philanthropic and humanitarian gestures, giving their social status, and their continuous drive to make a difference. The glamour, the fame, power, and the perception the world holds about them classify them as elite and the usual name_ celebrity. Little wonder, people clamor for fame and would do anything just to get into the spotlight. But there are exceptions, women who would rather not.

Extraordinary Women

They’re silent business tycoons and some breed of powerful women who have chosen to operate with remarkable discretion. They've amassed fortunes, championed significant causes, and built lives of purpose, all while largely remaining outside the relentless glare of the public eye. These “silent titans," as I’ve framed them, are MacKenzie Scott, Alice Walton, and Dame Shirley Porter. They offer a compelling counter-narrative to the stereotypical image of wealth and influence. Their stories, while often less publicized, are rich with ambition, strategic acumen, and a deep commitment to their chosen paths. In this article, Chioma Emma delves into how these extraordinary women built their substantial net worth and the lives they lead to date.

MacKenzie Scott is the Deliberate Disrupter of Wealth. Her phenomenal journey to becoming one of the world's wealthiest individuals is inseparably linked to her marriage to Jeff Bezos and his creation of Amazon. Born MacKenzie Tuttle in 1970, she grew up in San Francisco and had her early education at the prestigious Hotchkiss School. She’s got a sharp intellect and a penchant for creativity, evidenced by her childhood hobby of writing a 142-page book, her pursuit for academic excellence culminated in an English degree from Princeton University, where she had the distinct honor of studying under the literary giant Toni Morrison.

Her professional life took a pivotal turn when she met Jeff Bezos while working at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw. Their shared ambition and vision led to their marriage in 1993 and the subsequent launch of Amazon from their garage in 1994. As one of Amazon's earliest employees back then, MacKenzie played a crucial role in the company's nascent stages, contributing significantly to its initial business plan and operations.

While Jeff Bezos became the public face of the burgeoning e-commerce giant, MacKenzie maintained a more behind-the-scenes presence, focusing on raising their four children_ A big thumbs-up to her title as a mother. Unfortunately, the couple's divorce in 2019 propelled MacKenzie into the global spotlight, not for her business acumen within Amazon, but for the sheer scale of her settlement, estimated to be around $36 billion in Amazon stock, making her one of the wealthiest silent women on the planet. This sudden accrual of immense wealth could have easily led to a life of ostentatious living Instead, MacKenzie embarked on a groundbreaking and remarkably quiet journey of philanthropy. Through her initiative, Yield Giving, Scott has donated billions of dollars to a diverse range of non-profit organizations with unprecedented speed, without public notice, press conference, or fanfare.

Her approach is based on trust in the expertise of these organizations, providing them with unrestricted funds to address pressing societal issues such as racial equity, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, and public health. This deliberate and rapid distribution of wealth stands in stark contrast to the known traditional philanthropic models in today’s world, earning her admiration and deserving respect. Scott currently resides in the United States, where she's continuing her remarkable philanthropic work. Scott prefers her private life, and her actions speak volumes about her commitment to using her wealth for impacts that are worth it.

Another silent philanthropist spotted in this category is Alice Walton known for her love of Art and charitable gestures. Alice was born in 1949 and is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and his wife Helen.

Alice grew up in Bentonville, Arkansas, and her upbringing was intertwined with the burgeoning success of the retail empire her father built. However, she decided to carve a distinct path for herself, by showing an early interest in finance and art.

Alice is a graduate of economics from Trinity University in Texas, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts. While she spent some time working for the family business, her passion for finance blossomed, which led her to work as an equity analyst, where she later established her own investment bank, Llama Company, in 1988. However, her profound love for art was what defined her public legacy in the long run.

Alice Walton was the brain behind the creation of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in her hometown of Bentonville. Started off in 2011, the museum had an impressive collection spanning American art history and has played a significant role in revitalizing the cultural landscape of Northwest Arkansas, making it a world-class art destination accessible to a broader audience. Her vision and significant personal investment transformed a relatively unassuming region into a cultural destination.

Beyond her contributions to the art world, Alice Walton has also been involved in philanthropic efforts focused on education reform and economic development in underserved communities. While wielding considerable influence as a member of the Walton family and through her philanthropic endeavors, she has largely maintained a private personal life. She has been married and divorced twice and has no children. She currently lives in the United States, primarily in Texas and Arkansas, dedicating her time to her artistic career and philanthropic activities.

Dame Shirley Porter rose from being a retail Heiress to a Quiet Sponsor. She was born Shirley Cohen in London in 1930, inheriting a significant fortune as the daughter of Tesco founder Jack Cohen. Shirley had a privileged upbringing, which instilled in her a sense of community service. The skill she developed would later be put to good use in her career. Shirley received her education in Switzerland and London, focusing on secretarial skills.

Shirley’s love for politics got her a prominent place in the Conservative Party, where she led Westminster City Council. Her political career recorded both success and controversy. Following her time in politics, Shirley took a break from the public spotlight, focusing on her philanthropic activities through the Porter Foundation. While Shirley’s wealth was inherited, her contributions through the foundation proved she had an honest desire to use her resources to benefit others.

The Porter Foundation has supported many charitable causes like Tel Aviv University (a significant spotlight because of her Jewish heritage), social welfare initiatives, ecological conservation, and cultural institutions in London, such as the National Portrait Gallery.

Despite her family's prominent position in the UK retail sector and her past political career, Shirley maintained a low profile about her charitable giving. This privacy preference stood because the general ideology of being a philanthropist is that you stay low-key and allow what you give go to work. In other words, the focus remains on the impact of giving rather than personal recognition. She married Leslie Porter in 1949, and they had two children, Linda and John (who passed away in 2021). Shirley currently resides in the United Kingdom.

There’s nothing more to say. The trio, even though they are from different backgrounds, achieved their wealth clearly from different paths, have just exemplified the same characteristics of maintaining a quiet life away from the noise of the paparazzi to exert influence and make a meaningful impact without the constant need for public validation. Their choices to live relatively private lives while engaging in significant philanthropic activities question our notions of celebrity and power, reminding us that true influence often operates most effectively behind the scenes. Their stories, though less loudly told, offer profound lessons in purpose, discretion, and the enduring power of quiet action.

by Chioma Emma Female First