A 15-year study has found that diets high in red meat, processed foods and sugary soft drinks are linked to faster development of dementia and multiple chronic diseases in older adults.

Red meat and processed foods linked to faster dementia and chronic disease, study finds

The findings, published in Nature Aging, are based on data from the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care in Kungsholmen (SNAC-K), which followed over 2,500 individuals aged 60 and above.

Researchers found that participants with poor diets developed more neurological and cardiovascular conditions than those who followed healthier eating patterns.

People with the most nutritious diets, characterised by high intake of vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains and healthy fats, accumulated two to three fewer chronic illnesses by the end of the study. In contrast, diets rich in processed meats like bacon and burgers, along with fizzy drinks, were linked to a higher disease burden.

The study evaluated eating habits using food questionnaires and compared them against several recognised healthy diet frameworks, including the Mediterranean diet, MIND diet and Alternative Healthy Eating Index.

Experts then tracked the development of conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, depression, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and arthritis.

Diet was found to have the strongest associations with neuropsychiatric and cardiovascular diseases. However, no significant link was observed between diet and musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis and osteoporosis.

Health benefits of good dietary patterns were most evident among women and people aged 78 and older.

The researchers also used the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Index to assess the inflammatory impact of participants’ diets. High intake of processed foods, red meat and sugary drinks correlated with increased disease progression.

Adrián Carballo-Casla, postdoctoral researcher at the Karolinska Institutet Ageing Research Centre, said: "Our results show how important diet is in influencing the development of multimorbidity in ageing populations."