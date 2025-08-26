People who reach for an electric fan during a heatwave could be putting their hearts under extra strain, new research suggests.

Extreme heat

A University of Sydney team tested 20 adults in a climate chamber set to 39.2°C with 49% humidity to see how fans affect body temperature, heart rate, sweating and comfort in sticky conditions. Each participant completed four separate three‑hour sessions. In two they were well hydrated, having followed fluid guidance in the 24 hours before and allowed to drink during the test. In two they were deliberately dehydrated, avoiding fluids and water‑rich foods for a day beforehand and banned from drinking during the trial. In both hydration states, they were tested with and without a fan.

Scientists tracked heart rate, temperature, whole body sweat rate, thermal discomfort and thirst level across the sessions. The data revealed that using a fan while dehydrated can worsen heart strain, which can eventually lead to heart attacks.

Study lead Connor Graham said: "Most extreme heat decedents do not have air conditioning but often own electric fans."

The team also found fan use increased sweat losses by about 60%. That means fans could be harmful if you are already low on fluids.

Dr Graham explained: "Fan use can reduce heat-related elevations in thermal and cardiovascular strain at temperatures up to approximately 39 to 40 °C. In hotter conditions, fans should be turned off, as they can worsen heat stress."

That is because very hot air can heat the body faster than sweat can cool it. Earlier scientific work has shown fans can reduce heat and heart strain up to around 39C (102.2F), but once the mercury edges past 40C (104F) it is better to switch them off.

The study, published in the journal Emergency Medicine, suggests staying well hydrated is key if you are planning to sit in front of a fan when the temperature soars.