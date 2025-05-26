A new emerging trend among younger generations certainly dominates relationships in 2025. Gone are the snooping social media sites such as Facebook, and a new age has entered its stead – the age of the memento. You won’t be able to check out on your crush’s Facebook anymore, but rather see her on TikTok or even Instagram, but often for just a moment.

Much like triple zero roulette, your chances of success courting someone you like depend on theory. So, what is new about the dating scene that can help you better understand the world in 2025? We have set out to find out. Perhaps more importantly, we have tried to calculate the chances of happiness.

After all, it works for calculating RTP in roulette, so why wouldn’t it work for dating, right? Perhaps this is true, especially with TikTok’s uncanny algorithm that can give you the content you always wanted to see – even the content you never knew you wanted to see. Here are the main dating trends in 2025:

1. Are we entering a society where women assume “trad” roles?

An emerging trend is encouraging women to assume their “traditional roles” in society, which sounds a little too pushy. Far from passing judgment, though, we are here only to describe these trends.

As Roulette77 says, the outcomes of roulette are not something you can influence, but you can certainly understand them a bit better. So, are trad wives a good or bad thing?

The simple truth is neither. Ballerina Farm, the wife who is a ballerina dancer, takes care of her children, has time to exercise, and does everything from scratch—including her bread—is an example of this movement, but naturally, not many women want to have 10 children or start their bread from scratch.

Therefore, the “trad wife” trend is definitely here, but it ought to be treated with a degree of understanding and without the temptation to pass judgment.

2. TikTok – is it changing the way we date?

TikTok has become a powerful tool for informing people on various matters. It is a platform where various psychologists, dating specialists, and hopeless romantics will converge to impart and share their knowledge on one of the most complicated human processes—dating.

The challenge is doubled as sometimes these specialists will create an overblown perception about what dating should look like, and, unfortunately, some people may be tempted to follow these online dating pieces of advice at face value, which could stir trouble.

Be that as it may, TikTok dating is indeed a thing, and TikTok will become a platform that will help you better understand the inner workings of love life. With the small caveat that you have to be critical of what you read and hear, however, it turns out that TikTok is allowing people to find love!

TikTok will offer many different advice about what you can do on a first date, or how to read red flags. However, remember to take everything with a grain of salt because love may escape you because of your blind faith in a hashtag! Here are some popular TikTok love and dating hashtags to consider.

Tag. Views

FYP. 49.6tr

ForYou. 29tr

Love 1.5tr

Relationship. 241.6bn

#Tradwife is trending at 1.1 billion, so this is not too large just yet, but significant momentum is building up.

3. The office siren and the dating scene

Speaking of dating and TikTok, we cannot help but notice how the so-called “Office Siren” has influenced today’s trends, especially in terms of women's attire. The Office Siren is basically a new sense of dress style for women involved in business and corporate trends.

It is a throwback to the 1990s, when women would dress up in stylish, and often tight, clothes that nevertheless signalled professionalism and a certain femme fatale quality. Fast-forward to 2023, 2024 and especially 2025, and the Office Siren is an indelible part of how women dress.

Forget casual; these days, it’s all about style and class. Are these attires important to dating culture? Professional-looking women have actually become a little intimidating owing to their high level of self-sufficiency and independence.

In a sense, you may argue that they are an antipode to the traditional wife movement, which is all the same—the world is made of many different people and interests, and conflicting views about dating and life are important—as they help us move forward and get what we all deserve—happiness.

