Air traffic controllers in France are set to strike later this month.

Michael O'Leary has previously slammed strike action

The country's largest air traffic control union, SNCTA - which represents around 60% of workers in the sector - will stage a walk out from the morning of 18 September until the end of 19 September.

The decision to take industrial action came after what the union described as a breakdown in dialogue with France’s Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC).

If the action goes ahead, disruption won't just affect flights to and from France, but those which need to pass through French Airspace as well.

Details of cancellations and delays will be released by France's Civil Aviation Authority two days before the strike is due to begin, but similar action in July caused widespread disruption.

The strike on 3 and 4 July impacted on more than 30,000 passengers.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has previously slammed such industrial action and called on Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission President to make "urgent" moves to reform air traffic control services in Europe.

He said in a statement: “Once again, European families are held to ransom by French air traffic controllers going on strike.

“It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being cancelled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike.

“It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays.”