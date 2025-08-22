Cars could be making our streets even hotter and the colour of the vehicle plays a big role, scientists have warned.

The colour of your car may affect how hot cities get

Dark coloured motors absorb and emit more heat than lighter ones when parked, which can raise the surrounding air temperature. Experts say that when this is multiplied across hundreds of thousands of cars in a city, the effect could intensify dangerous urban heat waves and increase heat stress for pedestrians.

Geographer Márcia Matias, from the University of Lisbon, said: "You know when you walk past a parked car on a hot day and feel the heat radiating off it? That’s real! It’s not your imagination."

She added: "Now picture thousands of cars parked across a city, each one acting like a little heat source or a heat shield. Their colour can actually shift how hot the streets feel."

Researchers measured the air temperature around two cars ​- one black and one white ​- that were parked outside for more than five hours in direct sunlight. According to New Scientist, the black car raised the local air temperature by as much as 3.8°C compared to the asphalt beside it under a clear summer sky when temperatures hit 36°C. The white car, however, had much smaller impacts.

The reason behind the huge temperature gap is simple. White cars bounce back up to 85% of the sun’s rays, keeping the surface far cooler. Black paint, however, soaks up nearly all the sunlight, reflecting as little as 5%.

Using Lisbon as an example, the scientists calculated that increasing the proportion of light-coloured vehicles could boost the reflectance of incoming sunlight from around 20% to nearly 40% in areas where parked cars cover more than a tenth of the road.