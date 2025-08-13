Learner drivers will soon have to prove they know how to save a life before they can pass their theory test.

CPR and defibrillator skills to be tested

From early next year, new questions on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) will be added to the exam, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed.

The shake-up is designed to make sure drivers know what to do if disaster strikes on the road, including how to use a defibrillator and give CPR.

In a post on X, the government agency said: "Part of being a safe and responsible driver is knowing what to do in an emergency – how to step in and make a real, life-saving difference."

It is hoped the move will equip new motorists with crucial skills, with 2.4 million theory tests taken each year.

"Learning CPR and how to use an AED is a very simple skill and adding this into the official learning resource is a great way for DVSA to support the drive to raise awareness," the agency added.

Officials say the changes could help save thousands of lives every year.