Another 10,000 UK motorists have been told to park up immediately as Citroen expands its emergency "stop-drive" notice to even more models.

Archive image

On June 20, the French car giant ordered 96,000 Britons to take their C3 and DS3 vehicles off the road over fears of deadly faulty airbags.

The safety crisis was triggered by a tragic accident in France earlier this summer when a woman was killed in a minor crash after the airbag in her car deployed.

Now Stellantis, Citroen's parent company, has confirmed that the Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS4 (2010-2011) and DS5 (2010-2013) have been added to the code red recall with immediate effect.

It means the full list of affected UK models now includes:

- Citroen C3 (2009-2016)

- Citroen DS3 (2009-2016)

- DS Automobiles DS3 (2016-2019)

- Citroen C4 (2010-2018)

- Citroen DS4 (2010-2017)

- Citroen DS5 (2010-2018)

Stellantis said it is working around the clock to replace the airbags, even considering home repairs, but admitted the backlog could stretch into 2026.

A spokesperson added: "While the majority of C3 and DS 3 cars are expected to have their new replacement airbags fitted by the end of September, the additional 10,000 drivers of C4, DS 4 and DS 5 models will be handled as swiftly as possible within the coming weeks."

No compensation has been offered to stranded drivers, leaving many unable to use their cars for months.