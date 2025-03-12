The new Lexus RZ receives its world premiere in Brussels, Belgium, today. The battery electric luxury SUV benefits from comprehensive revisions that take the driving experience to a higher level, introducing innovative technologies that deliver more power, enhanced control and deeper driver engagement and rewards. These ground-breaking changes are accompanied by further refinement of the luxurious onboard experience.

New Lexus RZ all-electric SUV

Lexus has been a pioneer in electrification in the luxury market since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, consistently pursuing a balance between driving quality and engagement and environmental efficiency. With its Lexus Electrified vision, announced in 2019, it is aiming to achieve a carbon-neutral society by offering a range of vehicle technologies, including battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, to meet the diverse needs of its customers and markets.

The RZ was launched in 2023 as Lexus’s first model constructed on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) global architecture platform. It offered a new driving experience and design made possible by electrification technology. In 2024, the range was extended with the introduction of a front-wheel drive model, responding to customer demand.

Development of the new RZ focused on four key pillars: driving pleasure; driving range and battery charging; performance; and design.

The technical innovations are led by the first application of Lexus’s steer-by-wire system. This provides a new driving experience with smooth, easy and more intuitive operation, particularly when enjoying winding roads. It is also tuned for responsiveness and driver feedback that is free from unwelcome vibrations. To ensure the desired qualities of the Lexus Driving Signature were achieved, the car underwent extensive development at Lexus’s Shimoyama test centre in Japan.

The new model range also brings F Sport performance and style to the RZ for the first time. The all-wheel drive RZ 550e is the most powerful RZ and offers a new BEV driving experience with Lexus’s Interactive Manual Drive, an electronic system that provides virtual manual gear shifting (further details in the dedicated RZ F Sport chapter, below).

As is always the case with Lexus, the customer has been the prime consideration in ensuring that as well as delivering extra power, the RZ is more efficient and delivers an enhanced user experience. Comprehensive changes to the BEV system, including revisions to the lithium-ion battery for high output and capacity and an evolution of Lexus’ eAxle, allow for an expected increase in driving range of up to 60 miles (100km, depending on the model and final homologation).

In addition, battery charging time will be quicker, aided by the adoption of a new battery pre-conditioning system and 22kW AC onboard charger.

The global reveal paves the way for the new RZ’s UK market introduction during the first quarter of 2026. Details of the UK model range and specifications will be announced at a later date.

Completely revised BEV system

The RZ’s battery electric system has undergone complete revision, with a focus on raising both practicality and driving pleasure. Key changes include the introduction of a new eAxle with improved motor output and inverter efficiency and a significant reduction in losses. There is also a new lithium-ion battery with capacity increased to 77kWh.

With higher output and more model options, the new RZ will extend its market reach, catering for a wider spectrum of customer needs and preferences.

The performance of the high-output lithium-ion battery has been enhanced by improving and increasing the number of battery cells. In turn, this enables higher output from the eAxle’s electric motor. For the customer, this brings not only improved full-throttle acceleration and top speed performance, but it also contributes to a more exhilarating and responsive drive in the mid-range.

High power performance is further supported by the adoption of water cooling for the battery and BEV system.

Combining the high-output battery and eAxle with different systems has produced an RZ range with three different power options: 221bhp/224 DIN hp/165kW in the RZ 350e; 376bhp/380 DIN hp/280kW in the RZ 500e; and 402bhp/408 DIN hp/300kW in the RZ 550e F Sport.

In addition, there is a doubling of the towing capacity of the all-wheel drive RZ, which can now pull braked loads of up to 1,500kg.

Increased driving range

The technical enhancements to the RZ’s powertrain yield a significant improvement in the driving range, notably the reduction of power losses in the eAxle, the increased battery capacity and optimisation of the control systems. Provisional data show the new RZ’s range has been increased by up to 60 miles (100 km, depending on model and final homologation).

Reduced charging times

Charging performance has also been enhanced, thanks to the increase in battery capacity, revisions to the battery pack structure and the adoption of a new 22kW AC onboard charger, anticipating the wider provision of public infrastructure that supports faster charging.

Charging in low temperatures has been improved with a new battery pre-conditioning function. This optimises the battery temperature before charging starts, eliminating delays. As a result, charging time should be reduced by around 30 minutes.

A unique driving experience with Lexus’ steer-by-wire system

The new RZ is the first model to adopt Lexus’s new steer-by-wire system. This creates a new, intuitive and comfortable driving experience that seamlessly integrates driver and vehicle. It also transforms the traditional driver’s cockpit.

Instead of being completely round, the steering wheel is designed without the upper and lower sections so is almost rectangular in shape, with curved grips on the left and right sides. The design helps focus the driver’s attention on the road ahead and, being compact, it frees up more space around the knees and legs for easier entry and exit to the car.

The system operates in a range of approximately 200 degrees from full left to right lock. This gives the driver precise control and easy operation.

Also, with steering gear ratio dynamically adjusted according to vehicle speed, it provides easier manoeuvrability at low speeds; agility for smooth driving on winding roads; and a high level of stability in high-speed motorway driving.

Although there is no physical link between the steering wheel and the axles, the driver receives appropriate feedback communicated by electric signals, minimising unpleasant vibrations.

An evolution of Lexus DIRECT4 drive control

As well as renewing the RZ’s BEV system, Lexus has revised the DIRECT4 vehicle motion control technology, a system unique to Lexus which enhances traction and stability performance on the all-wheel drive models.

At start-off and in straight-line acceleration, front/rear power distribution is controlled between 60:40 to 0:100 to suppress pitching and produce a direct acceleration feel. During cornering, the distribution ratio is optimised between 80:20 and 0:100, according to vehicle speed and steering angle, to match the driving conditions.

During turn-in, more power is directed to the front axle to achieve a smooth turn. When exiting a corner, torque distribution is in line with the load on each wheel, to maintain vehicle balance and allow for smooth acceleration. The result is a rewarding feel when cornering and precise line tracing.

The adoption of Lexus’s Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) contributes to a flatter, more comfortable ride comfort, together with enhanced driving stability and emergency hazard avoidance handling.

Delivering the Lexus Driving Signature

It is Lexus’s mission to ensure every model in its range delivers the Lexus Driving Signature, a unified driving experience in which the driver enjoys comfort, confidence and control at all times. Strategic measures applied to the new RZ reinforce this quality.

Structural rigidity has been increased with improvements to the radiator support and the addition of a rear brace. This helps reduce localised torsional deformation, contributing in turn to clean and linear steering response.

The suspension system benefits from fine adjustment to the front and rear dampers and springs to promote dynamic performance, stability and ride comfort.

The pursuit of quietness and comfort

Exceptional quietness in the cabin is a key quality of Lexus BEVs and with the new RZ Lexus is going further with the installation of additional features, soundproofing and sound absorption measures. These include a new floor silencer beneath the rear seats and enhanced soundproofing in multiple locations. To address road and wind noise, soundproofing has been introduced for the tonneau cover, back door trim and load compartment. Action has also been taken to further suppress vibrations.

New techniques in interior design

Lexus has created the first cabin trim to feature laser-processed graphics applied to Ultrasuede. Made from sustainable, 30 per cent plant-based materials, the Ultrasuede door panel trim creates a new luxury expression.

In another first, the multi-colour ambient lighting has a new, dynamic shadow effect. This creates changing patterns that evoke the passage of time, fostering an emotional, comfortable connection with the car’s occupants. A new dimming function for the panoramic roof helps keep the cabin comfortable in bright sunshine. By reducing reflections, it has made it possible to use both the dimmable roof and an electronic rear-view mirror simultaneously.

THE NEW RZ 550e F Sport

F Sport performance and styling introduced to the RZ range

Maximum output 402bhp/408 DIN hp/300kW

Lexus-first Interactive Manual Drive virtual gear shifting

DIRECT4 all-wheel drive

The new RZ marks the introduction of an F Sport model to the range for the first time, giving customers the option of a more exhilarating drive with sportier styling and cabin ambience.

The 550e F Sport is the most powerful RZ model, delivering a maximum 402bhp/408 DIN hp/300 kW. To ensure this higher output is translated into rewarding and engaging performance, the suspension has been retuned with changes to the damper and spring settings.

Lexus-first Interactive Manual Drive

The F Sport adopts the Lexus-first Interactive Manual Drive, giving the driver deeper interaction with the car, allowing them to control power output with paddle shift controls, as if using a manual gear selection system. Operation is accompanied by real-time feedback through the throttle and sounds and visuals that create a closer connection between man and machine.

The system is programmed with an eight-speed virtual gear set-up. Virtual power source torque is calculated according to the accelerator position and vehicle speed, then multiplied by the ratio of the virtual gear selected. To enhance the experience, Lexus has replicated engine sounds and the system operates with a rev limiter, so drivers have a sense of timing their gear shifts and the changes in the vehicle’s state they produce.

To help the driver perfect their shift timing, a shift guide meter in the instrument display indicates the vehicle’s status.

F Sport exterior styling

The exterior styling contributes to the RZ 550e F Sport’s aerodynamic performance as well as making a bold visual statement. The function-driven features include front lower bumper mouldings, brake ducts, front and rear spoilers and rear bumper. The 20-inch aero-design wheels have an alloy base and aerodynamic resin covers. As well as improving energy efficiency by smoothing airflow, these also save weight.

The F Sport model will be available in an exclusive new exterior colour, Neutrino Grey, a hard, solid finish with metallic highlights that will strike a strong contrast with the car’s black styling elements.

F Sport interior styling

The F Sport-dedicated interior is in black and dark grey, with blue stitched accents, inspired by the powerful driving experience that is characteristic of BEVs. The design includes a trim panel with a microgeometric pattern.

The front seats are made using an integrated foaming method to provide superior body holding performance. Other details include F Sport scuff plates and steering wheel and an aluminium pedal set.

