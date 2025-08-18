The Lexus LM (Luxury Mover), the ultimate in luxury transport on four wheels, is back on sale in the UK owing to popular demand.

Lexus LM and tennis Champion Katie Boulter

When it was launched at the end of 2023, the sophisticated vehicle quickly sold out and created quite a stir among celebrities such as Amanda Holden.

Fans of the LM, which is a flagship Lexus model, have been attracted by the luxury features and ultra-refined performance of a limousine in a spacious people carrier format. The vehicle, designed to be chauffeur-driven, is available in four and seven-seat versions, which have a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain and a choice of front or all-wheel drive.

The top of the range is the LM 350h Takumi four-seat model. This takes on-board luxury to new heights with an on-board experience that’s like being in your own private jet. It showcases Lexus’s takumi hand-finished craftsmanship and omotenashi hospitality. Top British tennis player and Lexus ambassador Katie Boulter recently tested out the LM’s key features, which include:

Power-adjustable seats that can be fully horizontally reclined and have seven different massage programmes

Pillow-like head rests supporting the top of the back rather than the neck

Individual airline-style folding tables

Individual charging stations with USB ports and wireless charging trays housed in the side panels

A dimmable partition between the front and rear cabin housing a 48-inch widescreen monitor with three viewing modes: full screen, cinema and separate left and right screens

A refrigerator box that can hold two bottles of champagne

Bespoke Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound audio system with 23 speakers

Highest-quality L-aniline leather upholstery

Audio system, climate control settings, seat functions, interior lighting and window blinds all controlled by a smartphone-like device

The LM is available with an on-the-road price of £94,595.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

