Oxford Street will be closed to traffic for one day this month to give Londoners a taste of what a car-free future could look like.

Oxford Street

London's best-known retail avenue will go vehicle-free from 12:00 to 20:00 BST on Sunday September 21, between Oxford Circus and Orchard Street, the day before World Car Free Day.

The closure will form part of a major public event, 'This Is Oxford Street', designed to showcase the best of the West End with themed areas for fashion, sport, food, music and heritage.

Visitors will be able to enjoy street food stalls, coffee pop-ups, live performances, a wellness village hosted by Holland and Barrett, a Choose Love charity zone and even a showcase from international sporting partners like Major League Baseball.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "I’m excited to announce our landmark ‘This is Oxford Street’ event which will take place in September and offer Londoners, visitors, and businesses a glimpse of what the nation’s high street could look like in the future.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to see Oxford Street in a whole new light, traffic-free, full of music, great food, pop-ups and entertainment for everyone. As Mayor, I’m determined to unlock Oxford Street’s true potential and deliver a world-class, accessible, clean, avenue.

"So add the date to your diary, it's going to be a fantastic day out as we reimagine the West End for everyone. This Is Oxford Street – vibrant, thriving and back on the map."

Buses will take alternative routes from 21:00 BST on Saturday September 20 until 04:00 on Monday September 22.

In June, the Mayor confirmed plans to pedestrianise parts of Oxford Street would move forward "as quickly as possible", with detailed traffic consultations set for later this year.