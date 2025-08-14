A homeowner has sparked a lively debate after claiming their neighbour tried to claim the parking space right outside their house for visiting friends.

Parking row

The row spilled onto Reddit, where the poster wrote: "So I parked in front of my own house yesterday, like I always do. It’s a regular street, nothing reserved, nothing blocked. While I’m carrying in groceries, my neighbour comes out and goes 'Hey, can you not park there today? I’ve got people coming over and they’ll need the spot'."

They added: "I just stared at her for a second and said: 'You want me to move my car... from in front of my house... for your guests?'" According to the poster, the neighbour insisted it was "just for today".

The Reddit user refused to budge. "I told her no. Her friends can figure it out like everyone else does. She walked off muttering something under her breath, like I was the one being rude. Honestly, if your party depends on controlling someone else’s parking space, maybe rethink hosting."

Some readers sided with the poster. One replied: "Asking your neighbour not to park in front of their own house because you don't want your guests to walk a little bit is ridiculous!" Another said: "I'm down to do nice things for neighbours when they ask for help in advance - but why can't the guests walk the distance I would?"

Not everyone agreed. A different commenter felt the ask was reasonable in the right circumstances: "If you get along well with your neighbours, it's perfectly reasonable to see if people are willing to park a little further away one day to make parking for an event easier, especially if it's not a street where every spot is usually full."

Generally speaking you do not have an automatic right to a specific parking space, even if it is directly in front of your own property.

If you have builders due, a large delivery on the way or home improvements booked, these ideas can help:

- Check your local council website for a temporary parking bay suspension or similar scheme and apply online if available.

- Give plenty of notice and follow any sign or permit rules set out by the council.

- Speak to neighbours in advance and politely ask for a bit of help on a specific day.

- Use your drive or private land where possible, or arrange to rent a nearby private driveway for the day.

- Consider alternative options for visitors such as car sharing, taxis or public transport.