Toyota Gazoo Racing have unveiled the GR LH2 Racing Concept, a hydrogen-fuelled test car to advance the development of hydrogen technology in motorsports. The concept made its public debut at the Circuit de la Sarthe where it is being exhibited at the H2 Village, organised by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, during the 93rd Le Mans 24 Hours, which takes place this weekend (11-12 June).

The GR LH2 Racing Concept

Toyota has advanced its technologies in the challenging environment of motorsports, as part of its efforts to make ever-better cars through motorsports and to realise a carbon-neutral society. It has also accelerated its efforts to expand the production, transportation, and use of hydrogen together with partners inside and outside the industry.

Toyota Hydrogen concept Racing

Toyota has taken on the challenge of hydrogen engine development in motorsports, initially through Rookie Racing’s participation in the Japanese Super Taikyu series with the hydrogen-engine Corolla, which initially used gaseous hydrogen from 2021, before the introduction of a liquid hydrogen-powered car from 2023. The potential of hydrogen engines in rallying was showcased in 2022 when the GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs on Ypres Rally, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

In 2023, the hydrogen-engine Corolla completed a demonstration lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe, while a hydrogen engine concept car, the GR H2 Racing Concept, was presented to preview a potential future hydrogen category at Le Mans. Since then, development of the technology has intensified, reaching a new milestone with the unveiling of the liquid hydrogen-powered GR LH2 Racing Concept, based on the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar which currently participates in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Running on liquid hydrogen, the concept measures 5,100mm long and 2,050mm wide.

Through future track testing, the GR LH2 Racing Concept will support Toyota’s continuous development of hydrogen technology and infrastructure, as well as helping build relationships to expand the possibilities of hydrogen through the challenge of motorsports.

The presentation of the forward-looking GR LH2 Racing Concept completes a celebration of past, present and future marking the 40th anniversary of Toyota’s first participation at Le Mans. The occasion is also being marked by special liveries for the race cars. The No7 GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries carries a red and white tribute livery inspired by the TS020 which participated in 1998. The No8 GR010 Hybrid, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, represents the team’s present determination to win with a matt black livery built around a GR logo, capturing the team’s “hate to lose” spirit and the “prototype” concept of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and continuous evolution.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on