The new Lexus RZ receives its world premiere in Brussels, Belgium, today. The battery electric luxury SUV benefits from comprehensive revisions that take the driving experience to a higher level, introducing innovative technologies that deliver more power, enhanced control and deeper driver engagement and rewards. These ground-breaking changes are accompanied by further refinement of the luxurious onboard experience.

The new Lexus RZ all- electric SUV

Lexus has been a pioneer in electrification in the luxury market since the launch of the RX 400h in 2005, consistently pursuing a balance between driving quality and engagement and environmental efficiency. With its Lexus Electrified vision, announced in 2019, it is aiming to achieve a carbon-neutral society by offering a range of vehicle technologies, including battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, to meet the diverse needs of its customers and markets.

The RZ was launched in 2023 as Lexus’s first model constructed on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) global architecture platform. It offered a new driving experience and design made possible by electrification technology. In 2024, the range was extended with the introduction of a front-wheel drive model, responding to customer demand.

Development of the new RZ focused on four key pillars: driving pleasure; driving range and battery charging; performance; and design.

The technical innovations are led by the first application of Lexus’s steer-by-wire system. This provides a new driving experience with smooth, easy and more intuitive operation, particularly when enjoying winding roads. It is also tuned for responsiveness and driver feedback that is free from unwelcome vibrations. To ensure the desired qualities of the Lexus Driving Signature were achieved, the car underwent extensive development at Lexus’s Shimoyama test centre in Japan.

The new model range also brings F Sport performance and style to the RZ for the first time. The all-wheel drive RZ 550e is the most powerful RZ and offers a new BEV driving experience with Lexus’s Interactive Manual Drive, an electronic system that provides virtual manual gear shifting (further details in the dedicated RZ F Sport chapter, below).

As is always the case with Lexus, the customer has been the prime consideration in ensuring that as well as delivering extra power, the RZ is more efficient and delivers an enhanced user experience. Comprehensive changes to the BEV system, including revisions to the lithium-ion battery for high output and capacity and an evolution of Lexus’ eAxle, allow for an expected increase in driving range of up to 60 miles (100km, depending on the model and final homologation).

In addition, battery charging time will be quicker, aided by the adoption of a new battery pre-conditioning system and 22kW AC onboard charger.

The global reveal paves the way for the new RZ’s UK market introduction during the first quarter of 2026. Details of the UK model range and specifications will be announced at a later date.

Additional upgrades include:

Completely revised BEV system The RZ’s battery electric system has undergone complete revision, with a focus on raising both practicality and driving pleasure. Key changes include the introduction of a new eAxle with improved motor output and inverter efficiency and a significant reduction in losses. There is also a new lithium-ion battery with capacity increased to 77kWh. The performance of the high-output lithium-ion battery has been enhanced enabling higher output from the eAxle’s electric motor.

Adoption of water cooling for the battery and BEV system,and a doubling of the towing capacity of the all-wheel drive RZ, which can now pull braked loads of up to 1,500kg. Increased driving range and reduced charging times.

A unique driving experience with Lexus’ steer-by-wire system

The new RZ is the first model to adopt Lexus’s new steer-by-wire system. This creates a new, intuitive and comfortable driving experience that seamlessly integrates driver and vehicle. It also transforms the traditional driver’s cockpit.

An evolution of Lexus DIRECT4 drive control

As well as renewing the RZ’s BEV system, Lexus has revised the DIRECT4 vehicle motion control technology, a system unique to Lexus which enhances traction and stability performance on the all-wheel drive models.

