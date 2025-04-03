Lauded as a ‘strong debut, a thriller like no other’ (GHMovieFreak), comes the ‘steamy and unhinged erotic thriller’ (Dread Central) Demise from filmmaker Yara Estrada Lowe (Youthful Daze, Tinted Windows) in her directorial debut.

Demise

Filled with all the drama and scandal of a telenovela and inspired by classic thrillers of the 80s and 90s such as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, this enthrallingly steamy thriller sees a woman, hellbent on revenge, do whatever it takes to keep her family together in this story of desire, jealousy and vengeance.

Carlo Mendez (Parks and Recreation, Dexter: Original Sin), Liz Fenning (Rumble Through the Dark, My Terrorized Teen) and Crystal Hernandez (DUSTWUN, Evil Good) are entwined in a love triangle like no other in this engrossing feature which is set to arrive on digital this April courtesy of Miracle Media.

From the outside, Caleb (Mendez) and Celine (Fenning) appear to have the perfect marriage, and Celine believes that all they need now is a child to complete their beautiful family. But, unbeknownst to her, Caleb has been leading a double life, embroiled in an intense affair with rising fashion designer Fiona (Hernandez) for over a year.

When she discovers her husband’s infidelity, Celine’s whole world comes crashing down causing her to spiral out of control and to make matters worse, Fiona is pregnant. When Caleb leaves to begin a new family with his mistress, all hell breaks loose.

Determined to wreak revenge, Celine goes to extreme lengths to try and regain what has been taken from her and sets the wheels in motion for a wicked scheme that will destroy everything for Caleb and Fiona as they prepare for the birth of their baby.

Celine’s shocking obsession knows no bounds and her vengeful pursuit threatens to change the lives of all involved forever.

With shocking twists and turns around every corner, explosive thriller Demise promises to have you hooked.

On digital 14 April from Miracle Media

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

