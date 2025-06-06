Taking over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for a night of sneak peeks, exclusive panels and a private Lady Gaga concert - this year's TUDUM festival truly had it all.

Netflix unveils a host of new movies and shows

Hosted by actress and singer Sofia Carson and streamed live exclusively on Netflix, here is a recap of the biggest teases, jaw-dropping reveals and Oscar-worthy performances from Netflix’s grand take on Comic Con.

Stranger Things 5:

The fifth and final instalment of Stranger Things sees a three-phase release beginning this fall.

Episodes 1-4 will be released on November 26th, a further three on Christmas Day, and the grand finale goes live on New Year's Eve (or New Year’s Day, depending on your timezone).

Set in Hawkins during the fall of 1987, the town is still reeling from Vecna's previous endeavours.

A member down and desperately looking for the light at the end of the dark tunnel, we join the gang as they navigate their new normal under military quarantine.

We are sure there are many surprises, more scares, drama and romance to come.

The countdown is on for one of Netflix's most anticipated endings.

Squid Game Season 3:

Premiering on June 27th, fans of Squid Game are set for a summer of heart-in-throat action, creepy competitions and games with stakes higher than ever before.

Focusing on Gi-hun following the tragic events of the previous rounds, the latest season of the award-winning show will also see alliances tested and guilty consciences revealed in the ultimate game of survival.

It's rumoured we will also finally learn what the deal is with everyone's least favourite terrifying doll, Young-hee.

Will there be a victor left to crown when the time comes?

How will Gi-hun cope with the shocking revelation of Front Man’s true identity?

Stay tuned to find out!

Wednesday Season 2:

Much to the delight of horror and crime fans alike, TADUM ended with the reveal of Wednesday season 2’s first six minutes.

Seen trapped in the basement of a prolific serial killer surrounded by rather menacing china dolls, the audience was left worried about their favourite goth.

Releasing in two parts across August and September and with a revamped soundtrack headed by the one and only Lady Gaga (who will join the Addams family in a sneaky cameo), a summer of horror is on the horizon.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery:

With major details of the case tightly under wraps, the most important secret from the next instalment in the Knives Out collection was finally revealed - the release date.

Set to debut on Netflix on December 12th, investigator Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is joined by a host of new suspects for what is being named the darkest and most dangerous case yet.

Surrounded by the lush and calming sands of the Greek Islands, the story is suspected to pick up where Glass Onion left off.