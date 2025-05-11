Say your prayers as kick-ass female led action feature God’s Soldier, gets its UK debut this May. Carolina Carlsson (Youth, The Young Pope) stars as a hard-as-nails nun who must take on a rogue agent, played by award-winning Hollywood star William Baldwin (Silver, Backdraft, The Squid and the Whale) to protect a child in her care who harbours a special gift.

Gods Soldier

Writer–director Jean-Marc Minéo (Rebirth, Last Resort), brings his fighting nous as a former World Champion of Kung Fu and six-time French champion to his all-out thrill-a-minute feature God’s Soldier, which is set to march on to digital this May courtesy of Miracle Media.

When a baby girl is born with altered DNA that has the potential to cure diseases and save millions, she immediately becomes the target of every big pharma company and government across the world. With a price on her head, she seeks refuge in a chapel run by a seemingly devout and vestal Mother Superior Gina (Carlsson).

But when rogue CIA Agent, Steiner (Baldwin), is paid to hunt her down, he and his men set off a fierce blaze of murder and destruction in the peaceful commune.

Left for dead and with her chapel in ruins, Gina is given a second chance at life as she fights back in a brutal pursuit for revenge, redemption and will do everything in her power to save the chosen girl from a fate worse than death. This soldier of God is one fearsome angel they don’t want to mess with.

Meet the ultimate fighter sent from heaven as God’s Soldier shows no mercy in this bold action thriller. It would be a sin to miss it.

On digital 26 May from Miracle Media

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

