Adam Garcia has described Coyote Ugly as a 'hand-me-down' film just months ahead of its 25th anniversary

The 51-year-old actor starred as Piper Perabo's love interest in the 2000 comedy-drama - which follows a struggling songwriter as she takes a job at the titular bar in New York City - and explained that even though it received a negative reaction from critics, it went on to have an "awesome" impact on future generations.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "[Jerry] Bruckheimer is the most successful producer of all time. I think it was only $40 million, which in the grand scheme of things...he makes blockbusters that are $100 or $200 million.

"I remember having a conversation with him, and he said he wanted to make a ‘Flashdance’ for the next generation but obviously, he didn't want to replicate it.

"He wanted to do something slightly different. And he's a genius, so he crafted something that the critics [weren't too fussed about], but it did pretty well at the box office.

"And then it sort of found this other life once DVD came out and it's a hand-me-down film.

"I know people who weren't born when it was on, and they're like 'It's my mum's favourite film, and now it's mine...' So it is a hand-me-down film, which is really kind of awesome to have that."

Meanwhile, the former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge has carved out a successful career on stage and has reunited with his former 'Wicked' co-star Kerry Ellis to appear in a one-night-only concert production of the musical 'If/Then' at the Savoy Theatre in London.

The show - which opened on Broadway in 2015 starring 'Frozen' actress Idina Menzel - follows divorcee Elizabeth as she moves to New York, and it explores two different possibilities of her life.

Kerry said: "It's going to be a really kind of special kind of evening. You very rarely get this group of people in one room, on one stage at one time with a wonderful band. You know, it's a rare thing that happens, and these things are exciting, and come see it."

'If/Then' plays at the Savoy Theatre in London on Monday 17 February.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/if-then/savoy-theatre/