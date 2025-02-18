Alan Ritchson has revealed that 'Fast and Furious 11' is taking so long as it is hard to get the cast together.

Alan Ritchson has explained why the new Fast and Furious movie is taking so long

The 'Reacher' star joined the high-speed action franchise in the 2023 film 'Fast X' as Agent Aimes but explained that the next movie, which has been billed as the saga's finale, has been pushed back until 2026 as cast members such as Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa need to find time in their schedules for the production.

Alan told Screen Rant: "We talk about it quite often. That is one of the biggest challenges that the franchise faces is that you've got a lot of guys like Dwayne and Vin and Momoa and myself and everybody's super busy. So trying to get the stars to align so we can make that happen is a feat of nature.

"So we'll see how it goes, but this is a passion project for Universal and it's one that I had a blast doing, so I'd love to get in there, and I'll bring it to life again."

Ritchson previously revealed that he only landed the role of Aimes when Keanu Reeves was forced to drop out of 'Fast X'.

The 42-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2023: "It was just a little stroke of luck and good timing.

"I was working on ('Ordinary Angels'), a movie with Hilary Swank up in Winnipeg in the freezing cold, and I got a call that things had shifted in the plans with Keanu Reeves, which is I think who was originally intended to play my part. Tough act to follow."

However, the 'Smallville' star explained that the cold weather almost ruined his chances of appearing in the picture.

He said: "Basically the deal was if there's no problems, we don't shut down for Covid or weather, this should work, and about two weeks later, we got news that we were going to get hit with the biggest blizzard in Winnipeg's history.

"All production shut down. It was disheartening. I thought it was over before it began, but luckily we worked it out and they were able to push the dates a little more."

Meanwhile, Alan previously revealed that he wished to play "historical figures" in future projects and he wanted to do something away from the "bread and butter" of action films.

He told MovieWeb: "I love the action space. I mean, it's kind of really my bread and butter and probably always will be. It's just, I'm built for it. So, there's a lot of that ahead in my future, and I'm looking forward to all those projects.

"But when you have the opportunity to tell a true story or play a historical figure, I mean, it's really a great gift to an artist like myself, and it's a huge challenge and a huge risk.

"And you really want to be authentic in those moments and honour their journey. But it really is like kind of the highest calling, I think, as an actor. So, I do look out for a lot of those roles."