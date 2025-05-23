Alex Garland is to helm an ‘Elden Ring’ movie.

Alex Garland will helm an Elden Ring movie

The ‘Warfare’ filmmaker, 54, has signed up to write and direct a live-action movie adaptation of Bandai Namco’s 2022 fantasy video game of the same name for A24, Deadline reports.

Plot details about the ‘Elden Ring’ flick are being kept under wraps, and no actors are attached to the project yet.

In ‘Elden Ring’, a fallen exile known as the Tarnished journeys through the war-ravaged Lands Between to restore a broken order.

Battling demigods and uncovering lost truths, they seek to claim the Elden Ring and ascend as Elden Lord.

Garland’s next movie is the 2025 horror sequel ’28 Years Later’, which will see him team up with ’28 Days Later’ director Danny Boyle again to serve as producer.

While the ‘Civil War’ filmmaker has returned to the horror franchise after sitting out 2007’s ’28 Weeks Later’, Garland explained he had left the franchise after 2002’s ’28 Days Later’ because he "couldn’t be in a cynical mindset" to make ’28 Years Later’.

He explained to The Playlist: "It was this. ’28 Days Later’ was a very uncynical film. It had a punk sensibility. And in order to make a follow-up to it, you couldn’t be in a cynical mindset.

"There’s various reasons why that wouldn’t have worked. And enough time had passed [with us]. There was a key idea that felt tonally correct to what we did 20-something years ago."

’28 Years Later’ will follow Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Isla (Jodie Comer) as they leave their tight-knit island community after their 12-year-old son Spike (Alfie Williams) embarks on a coming-of-age journey beyond the safety of the island, forcing the family to come face-to-face with the Rage Virus.

The blockbuster - which releases in June - will kick off the series’ first trilogy, with the second entry ’28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple’ due to arrive in cinemas next year.

While Garland confirmed he had written the scripts for ’28 Years Later’ and ‘The Bone Temple’, he did not reveal if he would also work on the upcoming third movie.

The writer previously explained it felt like the "natural form" of ’28 Years Later’ was a trilogy.

During an interview with Empire magazine, he said: "This is very narratively ambitious. Danny and I understood that.

"We tried to condense it, but its natural form felt like a trilogy."

Boyle added that the ’28 Years Later’ movies would be a "wholly different approach" to what had been seen with ’28 Days Later’ and ’28 Weeks Later’.

The filmmaker teased: "It was about what that 28 years gives you."

While ’28 Years Later’ will mark a new era for the horror franchise, producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed Cillian Murphy - who starred as protagonist Jim in ’28 Days Later’ - wouldn’t be in the movie, but would serve as executive producer.

Macdonald said: "We wanted [Murphy] to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.

"He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."