Amanda Seyfried blames marketing for Jennifer's Body failure

Amanda Seyfried believes marketing ruined the "perfect movie" 'Jennifer's Body.

The 39-year-old actress starred in the movie as Needy, a nerdy character whose best friend, Megan Fox‘s Jennifer, becomes possessed by a demon and eats the boys at their high school.

Written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, the movie focuses on female friendships but was targeted at a male audience.

Amanda told GQ: "I can’t critique this movie. It’s to me, a perfect movie.

“If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree.

“Karyn is like a fierce advocate of women in storytelling. She is able to enhance the relationships between women on film and TV. She put it together so beautifully, and the marketing team cheapened it like it was just a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it.”

And, as the film continues to attract new audiences via streaming, Amanda is hoping for a sequel.

She said: "The special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was like everything that you could want. and girl-on-girl action. We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific comedic way.

"I think that Karyn and Diablo were a really good team. And Megan and I are a really good team. I’m looking forward to the sequel. They’re working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.'”