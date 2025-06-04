Ana De Armas is currently "training" for 'Deeper'.

Ana De Armas has given a major update on Deeper

The 37-year-old actress is working with 'Mission: Impossible' legend Tom Cruise on Doug Liman's supernatural thriller following an astronaut who discovers a terrible force while diving into a previously unexplored trench.

Asked for an update on the project, De Armas told Deadline: "Training, just training, getting ready for what's to come!"

She didn't offer any further details on the movie, but De Arms did open up on some of the lessons she'll be taking forward from her 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'.

She stars as ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro in the action blockbuster, and the role has taught her to "take risks".

She said: “I think it’s important to keep looking for truth, answers… To keep pushing until you find your truth no matter what.

“So, take risks and get to the bottom of it.”

Meanwhile De Armas - who has been inspired by the likes of Uma Thurman - reacted to the idea she can become a similar role model for the next generation of women in film.

She added: "It's beautiful, if that's the effect of my work, whether it's this movie or any other roles. It doesn't get better than that!

"I'm very happy, I'm proud that that would be my contribution to younger generations.

"I think this character actually has all those characteristics. It's really cool! I hope that's what it does."

De Armas is preparing to work with 62-year-old Hollywood icon Cruise on 'Deeper', and she was delighted to see him supporting 'Ballerina' so publicly on his own red carpets.

She told Variety: “You know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to do well and [wants] people going to the theaters.

"We’re working together, so he got to see ‘Ballerina’ and he actually really liked it. He loved the ‘John Wicks.'

"It is very special that someone like him is supporting [‘Ballerina’]. It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together.”

She recently revealing the process working on the upcoming thriller has been "amazing" and she's doing "crazy training".

She told WWD: "Obviously, everyone knows I'm working with Tom Cruise. We're working on something with Doug Liman and ['Mission: Impossible' director] Christopher McQuarrie, and those guys are unbelievable at everything they do.

"And they're so lovely and a great team, and the process we're having is amazing. And of course I'm doing crazy training, as you do when you're working with Tom.

"It's another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it's so much fun. And we're not only working on that thing that we're training for, but also a couple other things too. We just got excited."