Ana De Armas has loved becoming part of the 'John Wick' franchise.

Ana De Armas stars in the new action movie

The 37-year-old actress plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina who trains as an assassin, in 'Ballerina', the new 'John Wick' spin-off film, and Ana has relished becoming part of the action franchise.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love the character and I think we can go anywhere from where we left it."

Ana hailed Chad Stahelski, the director of the 'John Wick' movies, and Keanu Reeves - who plays the legendary hitman - for helping to establish the film franchise. And Ana is now excited to see what the future holds.

The actress - who worked with Keanu on 2015's 'Knock Knock' and 2016's 'Exposed' - said: "It’s really cool. I really like this character and the story and the universe and everything that Chad and Keanu created with the 'John Wick' films, and now to be a part of it, it’s really special."

Ana pushed herself to her physical limits in preparation for her role in 'Ballerina'.

The Hollywood star admitted that the role was more physically taxing than anything she's done previously.

She shared: "Every day tested my limits, just endurance and the level of discipline and commitment and focus that you have to have to take on a movie like this is something that I had never done before, and especially for a long period of time."

Keanu, 60, reprised the role of John Wick to star in the new movie, and he admitted to being wowed by Ana's action skills.

The actor acknowledged that his co-star is "really great at action".

Asked when he felt most impressed by Ana, Keanu replied: "When we would go from training to then when we would start - after they say action and you get into it - to see her go into that next level, where you really saw her joy for the action and filling action with her character."

Ana is a long-time fan of the 'John Wick' franchise, and she recently admitted that she jumped at the chance to star in 'Ballerina'.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Ana explained: "As a fan of the 'John Wick' franchise, and everything Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski had done, I was like ... I have a great foundation there. And I think our movie is just so very organic and in a really good place for us to carry on with this world. And I love the character.

"So, I was just like ... tick, tick, tick. This makes sense."

Despite this, Ana had to spend "months and months" preparing for the project.

She explained: "Everything was so challenging. And the training especially.

"Stepping into the training period was kind of like ... it was not like I was underestimating what I was going to have to do, but it took me a moment to realise the discipline that it requires to take on something like this."