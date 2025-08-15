Anna Faris is set to star in the next instalment in the Scary Movie franchise.

Anna Faris is returning to the franchise

The 48-year-old actress and Regina Hall are returning as Cindy and Brenda to star in the upcoming movie, and the Hollywood duo are already looking forward to the challenge.

In a statement given to Deadline, they said: "We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again)."

The reboot - which is scheduled for release in June 2026 - sees the Wayans brothers reunite for the first time in 18 years to write an original script for the long-running film franchise.

The Wayans brothers are writing and producing the upcoming film alongside Rick Alvarez, while Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Lowey and Thomas Zadra are set to serve as executive producers.

The Scary Movie franchise launched in 2000, and has been a huge commercial success, with the original film becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror movies of all time.

Anna played the part of Cindy in the Scary Movie films between 2000 and 2006. The original film marked her first starring credit in a big-budget movie, having previously appeared in small and supporting parts in low-budget films.

The Hollywood star previously joked that she'd only return to the franchise if she was offered a handsome fee.

Asked what it would take for her to sign on for another Scary Movie project, Anna told People: "Well, money!"

Anna revealed at the time that she was open to reprising the role of Cindy - but only if Regina committed to the project, too.

The actress shared: "I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

Anna actually considers the franchise to be a turning point in her career.

The actress - whose film credits also include Lost in Translation and My Super Ex-Girlfriend - likened starring in the movies to attending a "bootcamp".

She said: "I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings.

"If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera."