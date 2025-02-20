Ariana Grande used "meditation" to cope with the intense filming schedule for 'Wicked'.

The 31-yer-old pop singer stars as Glinda in the hit movie musical - which is the unofficial prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz' - and revealed that while there was never really an "end of the day" because she was so busy, she would spend early morning car journeys to the set trying to keep calm.

Speaking during a Q+A with The Movie Buddy, she explained: "There wasn't really an end of the day. It was sleeping and then we were back in the chair the next morning, truly. But I think my thing that is super helpful was meditation. In my car rides over [to the set] on the mornings, I would put my headphones on and I'd do a nice little meditation, I would sit in the makeup chair and we would have a beautiful day."

The 'thank u next' hitmaker - who has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the film - stars opposite Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey but admitted that those who she became "closest" to were the ones who worked behind the scenes.

She said: "It's hard to...I don't know, everyone was so fulfilling to be around, that helped recharge the battery too, My glam team, the people who you spend the most time with and get to know most closely.

"My dresser Jess, she's my sister now, she would call me Chickadee. Everyone, PAs, everyone and that really helped recharge the battery."

The 'Into You' songstress also admitted that while there were "a lot of challenging moments" during filming, she cannot think of any particular one because she had so much "support" during production.

She said: "I don't know, leaving set? I'm joking! There was a lot of challenging moments but I can't really...I had so much support, that's the thing.

"Of course, it was very challenging work and there are very hard parts but everything felt so supported and so safe. It's hard to answer something like that."