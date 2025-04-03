Armie Hammer’s new crime thriller has been renamed after discussions with Warner Bros. and feedback from ‘Batman’ fans.

German filmmaker Uwe Boll reportedly agreed to swap the name of his upcoming movie, originally called ‘The Dark Knight’, to ‘Citizen Vigilante’.

Based on an original script by Uwe, the film stars Armie, 37, as Sanders, a man who takes justice into his own hands and sets out to hunt down criminals.

His vigilante actions turn him into a social media sensation and a hero in the eyes of the public.

Use told Variety: “We had a very friendly conversation with Warner Bros. and decided to change our title to ‘Citizen Vigilante’ to avoid any confusion with Warners’ famous character.”

Executive producer Michael Roesch added feedback from fans also played a role in the decision.

He was quoted by Variety saying: “We also got a lot of feedback from fans, who asked us to change the title because of its similarity with Chris Nolan’s movie, so this was another factor in changing the title.”

Warner Bros. “contacted us and asked us to change the title,” the movie executive added.

He also stressed: “It was a very amicable discussion.”

The team behind the upcoming film also received “a lot of feedback through social media, emails and comments to articles in the media”, he noted.

Shot entirely in and around Zagreb, Croatia, the film also stars Costas Mandylor, 58, as Interpol officer Henry, who aims to bring Sanders down.

Michael went on: “It is set in an Eastern European city, and while we don’t mention the name of the city in the movie, people who know the city will recognise it is Zagreb, so it is set in Croatia.

“But it is a universal story and could play in every bigger European city.”

‘Citizen Vigilante’ marks a comeback for Armie, whose career took a major hit in 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

While Los Angeles prosecutors ultimately declined to charge him, job offers remained scarce until recent months.

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star returned to work late last year in Travis Mills’ forthcoming western ‘Frontier Crucible’, which also features Thomas Jane, 55, and 74-year-old William H. Macy.

Hammer’s previous credits include Gore Verbinski’s ‘The Lone Ranger’ alongside Johnny Depp, 60, and Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ with Henry Cavill, 40.